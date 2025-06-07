LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
LPTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
