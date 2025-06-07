Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes $73,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,863 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 53.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 12,949 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 83,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 791.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 294,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 261,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

SAN stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

