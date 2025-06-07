HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $825,398,000 after buying an additional 579,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $419,126,000 after buying an additional 1,755,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,511,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,351,000 after buying an additional 643,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $303,105,000 after buying an additional 707,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $25.18 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.40%.

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

