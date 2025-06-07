eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in eBay by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in eBay by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $497,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,665.80. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,650 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,729. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Truist Financial increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on eBay

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.