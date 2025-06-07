Sard Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 15.3% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $22,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $395,300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $196,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,895,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,938 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

