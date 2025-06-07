Jack L. Wyszomierski Sells 7,535 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 358,882 shares in the company, valued at $15,464,225.38. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $45.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

