Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells $122,818.52 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Beth Tschida sold 11,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $122,818.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 475,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,136.88. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Beth Tschida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $1,187,215.89.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $167.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Jamf by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Jamf by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Jamf by 19.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jamf by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

