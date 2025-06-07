Intellectus Partners LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $667,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 15,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $77.92.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

