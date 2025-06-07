Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.52. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 6,929,632 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SBSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBSW
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 3.7%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 13.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.9% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 35.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Stillwater
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.