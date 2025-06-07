Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.52. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 6,929,632 shares traded.

SBSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 13.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.9% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 35.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

