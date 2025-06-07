Jason Joseph Martinez Sells 700 Shares of Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR) Stock

Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $135,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $946,756.72. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gulfport Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GPOR opened at $190.89 on Friday. Gulfport Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $130.02 and a fifty-two week high of $201.18. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulfport Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

