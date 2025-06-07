Jason Joseph Martinez Sells 700 Shares of Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR) Stock

Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $135,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $946,756.72. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gulfport Energy Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of GPOR opened at $190.89 on Friday. Gulfport Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $130.02 and a fifty-two week high of $201.18. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulfport Energy
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Gulfport Energy
About Gulfport Energy
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gulfport Energy
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.