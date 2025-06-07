iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,494,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $934.61 million, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

