Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 4019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 95,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.