Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 611360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Stock Down 3.2%

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 21.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.