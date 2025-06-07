Dhananjay Prasanna Sells 2,800 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,133,992.56. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $695,038.38.
Block Stock Up 2.3%
Shares of Block stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $99.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
