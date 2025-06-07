Dhananjay Prasanna Sells 2,800 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,133,992.56. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $695,038.38.

Block Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Block stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a $79.00 target price on shares of Block and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.66.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

