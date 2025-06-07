Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

