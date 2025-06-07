Pines Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Pines Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGCB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,292,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,336 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,046,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,967,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,743,000 after buying an additional 675,279 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,667,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,236,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after buying an additional 98,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $25.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $27.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

