First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.38 and last traded at C$11.36, with a volume of 2049080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 1.4%

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.19%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

