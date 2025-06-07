Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $192.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day moving average is $214.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.14.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

