Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf (NYSEARCA:FHDG)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf (NYSEARCA:FHDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.67% of Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf during the 1st quarter valued at $1,772,000. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf during the 4th quarter valued at $3,685,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf in the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA FHDG opened at $31.32 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55.

Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Dynamic Buffer ETF (FHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to deliver returns that match the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust price performance up to a set upside cap, while providing a dynamic buffer of 5% or 7.5% against losses over a three-month period.

