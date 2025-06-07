Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by Pines Wealth Management LLC

Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Owen LaRue LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CGDV opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

