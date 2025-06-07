Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPY. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,742,000 after buying an additional 373,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 96,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Up 1.0%

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

