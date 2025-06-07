Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $150,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,356,109.60. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Samuel Kintz sold 5,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $82,450.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Samuel Kintz sold 5,330 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $107,026.40.

On Thursday, April 17th, Samuel Kintz sold 5,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $82,100.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $260,375.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of ELVN opened at $20.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading decreased their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

