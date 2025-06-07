Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2025

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $150,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,356,109.60. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 19th, Samuel Kintz sold 5,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $82,450.00.
  • On Thursday, May 1st, Samuel Kintz sold 5,330 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $107,026.40.
  • On Thursday, April 17th, Samuel Kintz sold 5,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $82,100.00.
  • On Monday, March 17th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $260,375.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of ELVN opened at $20.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading decreased their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN)

