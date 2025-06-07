Robert I. Kauffman Sells 15,823 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 15,823 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $159,495.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,851,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,826,839.52. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HGTY opened at $10.03 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $319.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hagerty by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

