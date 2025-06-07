NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Trading Up 24% – Still a Buy?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 24% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.53 and last traded at C$6.41. 1,907,457 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 394,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NG. National Bank Financial upgraded NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.79.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

