Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Shares Down 22% – Here’s Why

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 4,695,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,498% from the average daily volume of 180,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Nevada King Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Transactions at Nevada King Gold
In other news, Director Collin Kettell sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$5,000,000.00. Company insiders own 33.32% of the company’s stock.
Nevada King Gold Company Profile
Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nevada King Gold
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada King Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada King Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.