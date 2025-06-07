Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Shares Down 22% – Here’s Why

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 4,695,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,498% from the average daily volume of 180,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Nevada King Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Nevada King Gold

In other news, Director Collin Kettell sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$5,000,000.00. Company insiders own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Nevada King Gold Company Profile

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

