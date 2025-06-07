Ehrlich Financial Group Buys 680 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 138,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 75,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 553.5% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 88,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of JBBB opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.