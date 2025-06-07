Foster Group Inc. Acquires 179 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $2,602,000. Phraction Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,046,000 after acquiring an additional 381,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $81.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

