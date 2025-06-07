Vest Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ COKE opened at $108.66 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.50 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average is $136.52.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

