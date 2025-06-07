Vest Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2025

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ COKE opened at $108.66 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.50 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average is $136.52.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.