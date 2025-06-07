Roshan S. Roeder Sells 991 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Northrop Grumman Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $489.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $418.60 and a 52-week high of $555.57.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $4,764,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 97.0% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $17,371,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.31.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northrop Grumman
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.