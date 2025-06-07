Roshan S. Roeder Sells 991 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $489.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $418.60 and a 52-week high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $4,764,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 97.0% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $17,371,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.31.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

