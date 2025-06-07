Harrington Investments INC Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,286 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 1.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after buying an additional 3,149,934 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in eBay by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $96,214,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $6,694,013.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,700.92. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,650 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,729. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $79.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.65.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

