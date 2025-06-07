Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,278,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $340,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,775. The trade was a 96.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total transaction of $1,124,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,592 shares of company stock valued at $165,325,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $771.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $646.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.38. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $773.45. The stock has a market cap of $215.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

