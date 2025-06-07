AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Down 12.1% – Time to Sell?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.90 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.08 ($0.15). Approximately 15,330,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 3,241,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.60 ($0.17).
AFC Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £105.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 12.18.
AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (2.36) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. AFC Energy had a negative return on equity of 71.96% and a negative net margin of 4,502.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that AFC Energy plc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
AFC Energy Company Profile
AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.
Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.
