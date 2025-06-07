AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Down 12.1% – Time to Sell?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.90 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.08 ($0.15). Approximately 15,330,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 3,241,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.60 ($0.17).

AFC Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £105.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (2.36) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. AFC Energy had a negative return on equity of 71.96% and a negative net margin of 4,502.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that AFC Energy plc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

AFC Energy Company Profile

In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($28,409.09). Also, insider Karl Bostock purchased 193,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £15,469.92 ($20,927.92). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,562. Insiders own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.