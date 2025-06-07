Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $255.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $129.02 and a 1 year high of $263.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.53. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.34, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $199,069.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,148.33. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $370,485.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,550,012.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Guidewire Software by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,098,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.