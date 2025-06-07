Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $113.47 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $135.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

