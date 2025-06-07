Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,816 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

