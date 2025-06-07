Sunflower Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CB stock opened at $293.95 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.72.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,553 shares of company stock valued at $40,387,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

