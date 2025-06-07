Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $223.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.23.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

