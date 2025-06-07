Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 126,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average of $149.81. The firm has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

