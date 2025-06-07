The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $288,467.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,022.72. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.