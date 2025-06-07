Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,248,942.10. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $95,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:MS opened at $131.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.29. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $142.03. The company has a market capitalization of $211.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

