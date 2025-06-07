Piscataqua Savings Bank Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 357.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after buying an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after buying an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.90 and a 200 day moving average of $213.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

