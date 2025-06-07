Compton Financial Group LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Compton Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 660.9% during the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PM stock opened at $181.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $183.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

