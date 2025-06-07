Barton Investment Management Sells 875 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barton Investment Management reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.2% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 17,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $174.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $208.70.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,770 shares of company stock worth $32,036,638. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.