First Affirmative Financial Network Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $20,683,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $223.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.23.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

