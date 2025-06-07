Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Director Nancy Dubuc Sells 265 Shares

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Dubuc sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.96, for a total value of $64,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $136,687.68. This trade represents a 32.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE FLUT opened at $249.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.37. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLUT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.