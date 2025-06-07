Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano Sells 17,795 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 17,795 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $120,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 491,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,822.96. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $344.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

