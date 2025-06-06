What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for Transcat Q1 Earnings?

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcat in a report issued on Wednesday, June 4th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRNS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.42. Transcat has a twelve month low of $67.56 and a twelve month high of $147.12. The company has a market capitalization of $747.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 873,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 393.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

