Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 361,100 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
RENT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Rent the Runway to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp lowered Rent the Runway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rent the Runway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Rent the Runway stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.41.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -18.61 EPS for the current year.
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
