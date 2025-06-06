West Coast Financial LLC Sells 257 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 64.9% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 119,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 46,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TER stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.