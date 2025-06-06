Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by AGH Wealth Advisors LLC

AGH Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $353,394,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 52,520.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 595,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $382.74 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.88 and a 200-day moving average of $376.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

